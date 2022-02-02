 Skip to content

OBSCURY : THE LAST update for 2 February 2022

MEDKIT

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Medkits have been added to the game, which adds 25 lives to the player. a perk was also added to use a medkit, x2 increase in lives when used.

Medkit appear on the map

