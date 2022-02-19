Patch 5.3.9.1

Here comes a list of changes since the last update:
Improvements
Inventory: As the number of equipment that players can choose from is growing, you have now the ability to drop your items via an inventory interface. You can OPEN your inventory by pressing “I” on the keyboard or “Select” on the gamepad and DROP items by pressing “K” on the keyboard or “Face Button Right” on the gamepad.
Lightning spell: Strike multiple enemies by lightning. The affected enemy is stunned and takes continuous damage but also does lightning damage to anything that is close to it. Can be found in one of the special rooms in the dungeons.
Abyss Greatsword: A unique greatsword which allows you to teleport short distances. Can be found in one of the special rooms in the dungeons.
Friendly Fire: Friendly fire in co-op is now turned off by default. It needs to be turned on manually via the options menu.
Bug fixes
- Fixed - issue when sometimes enemies would stop attacking player once losing sight temporarily of the player.
- Fixed - issue when enemy would remain standing in level after dying.
