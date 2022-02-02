 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 2 February 2022

Update № 46 (0.4.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 8132559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock, adventurers! We’ve released update 0.4.6 where we added special items for Persival's classes, and made other changes and fixes in the game!

Changes

  • Changed Bjorn's rewards in the "Turmoil" event.
  • Added special items, unique for each of Persival’s classes.
  • Added personalized items for Fire Fanatic Set. Now the items from the events have a history.
  • Changed “Burn the Heretic!” buff. Now the unit gains Strength if the enemy takes damage from Burning.
  • Changed the fight with Vile Imp: now, attacking the illusion dispels all the illusions of the unit.
  • Changed Acid effect. If damage from Acid is blocked completely, then Acid is doubled. Otherwise, it’s halved.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug of the effect from 4 pieces of Barbed Set being triggered upon Millenis’ hit.
  • Now calculation of the block gained by allies from Knight’s Guard takes into account modifications to gaining block.
  • He was gone for a minute: in the event with three dwarves, the third dwarf has joined the battle.
  • “Reserve of Vigor” card now works correctly with “Transformation" card’s effect.
  • Fixed double animations of Bjorn's starting attacks.
  • Fixed bug: availability of "Drink blood" card.
  • "Reduce to Ashes" card type has been changed to Skill.
  • Fixed the interaction between the effects of 3 Cursed Set’s pieces and Fire Shield.
  • Fixed Sigismund devouring an ally bug.
  • Now “Burn” card is added to the deck if character takes damage from Burning.
  • Fixed freezing when using "Punishment" card in the battle with Millenis.
  • Added missing cards to the Glossary.
  • "Try again" button now launches the same game mode.
  • The ghost in the well will no longer put a mark on the player's allies.
  • Fixed incorrect generation of the road in the Steppes.
  • Bjorn will no longer incorrectly receive money in the “Armory” event.
  • Milllenis now correctly removes all talents from the character upon the removal of mark from her.

Yours, Redboon team!

Join us in Discord to chat! https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Changed files in this update

Knock Knock on the Coffen Lid Content Depot 1232581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.