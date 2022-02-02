Update № 46 (0.4.6)

Knock-knock, adventurers! We’ve released update 0.4.6 where we added special items for Persival's classes, and made other changes and fixes in the game!
Changes
- Changed Bjorn's rewards in the "Turmoil" event.
- Added special items, unique for each of Persival’s classes.
- Added personalized items for Fire Fanatic Set. Now the items from the events have a history.
- Changed “Burn the Heretic!” buff. Now the unit gains Strength if the enemy takes damage from Burning.
- Changed the fight with Vile Imp: now, attacking the illusion dispels all the illusions of the unit.
- Changed Acid effect. If damage from Acid is blocked completely, then Acid is doubled. Otherwise, it’s halved.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug of the effect from 4 pieces of Barbed Set being triggered upon Millenis’ hit.
- Now calculation of the block gained by allies from Knight’s Guard takes into account modifications to gaining block.
- He was gone for a minute: in the event with three dwarves, the third dwarf has joined the battle.
- “Reserve of Vigor” card now works correctly with “Transformation" card’s effect.
- Fixed double animations of Bjorn's starting attacks.
- Fixed bug: availability of "Drink blood" card.
- "Reduce to Ashes" card type has been changed to Skill.
- Fixed the interaction between the effects of 3 Cursed Set’s pieces and Fire Shield.
- Fixed Sigismund devouring an ally bug.
- Now “Burn” card is added to the deck if character takes damage from Burning.
- Fixed freezing when using "Punishment" card in the battle with Millenis.
- Added missing cards to the Glossary.
- "Try again" button now launches the same game mode.
- The ghost in the well will no longer put a mark on the player's allies.
- Fixed incorrect generation of the road in the Steppes.
- Bjorn will no longer incorrectly receive money in the “Armory” event.
- Milllenis now correctly removes all talents from the character upon the removal of mark from her.
Yours, Redboon team!
