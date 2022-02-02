 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VTube Studio update for 2 February 2022

VTube Studio 1.16.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8132399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update implements the following changes:

  • In-app Live2D expression editor. You no longer have to use the Live2D Viewer to create expressions.
  • Replaced Android tracker (ARCore) with a new tracker that's more precise (Mocap4Face by Alter). This tracker supports eye tracking, blink tracking, mouthX-tracking and tongue tracking. It has some issues with Mouth-Open tracking and Wink-Tracking, but it's under active development so that's likely to improve.
  • Added MouthX and Tongue-Tracking to Auto-setup. If you use the Live2D parameter IDs "ParamMouthX" and "ParamTongue", the auto-setup will be able to find them and set them up correctly. Alternative parameter IDs for them are "PARAM_MOUTH_X" and "PARAM_TONGUE".

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/nkUBfE4P

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio

Changed files in this update

VTube Studio Windows Depot 1325861
  • Loading history…
VTUbe Studio macOS Depot 1325862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.