VTube Studio 1.16.0

This update implements the following changes:
- In-app Live2D expression editor. You no longer have to use the Live2D Viewer to create expressions.
- Replaced Android tracker (ARCore) with a new tracker that's more precise (Mocap4Face by Alter). This tracker supports eye tracking, blink tracking, mouthX-tracking and tongue tracking. It has some issues with Mouth-Open tracking and Wink-Tracking, but it's under active development so that's likely to improve.
- Added MouthX and Tongue-Tracking to Auto-setup. If you use the Live2D parameter IDs "ParamMouthX" and "ParamTongue", the auto-setup will be able to find them and set them up correctly. Alternative parameter IDs for them are "PARAM_MOUTH_X" and "PARAM_TONGUE".
The following minor changes/improvements were also made:
- Fix for lag issues in some games. Start VTS as admin and it will automatically try to request GPU priority. How to start VTS as admin: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Starting-as-Admin
For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/nkUBfE4P
And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio
