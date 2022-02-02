 Skip to content

A Frustrating Platformer update for 2 February 2022

1.2 Update Notes - Level 3, Language Support and More!

### 1.2 UPDATE ###

This exciting update brings the following to Frustrating Platformer

  • Language Support for: Chinese(Simplified), Russian and Spanish
  • Colour picker for the player
  • A whole new level
  • New animations and mechanics
  • Significant quality of life
Language Support



Language support can now be found in the Options menu. Portuguese, French and German can be expected to be added in the next update

Colour Picker



Now choose your colour from the in-game pause menu using the interactive colour picker!

New Level



This update also brings a whole new level! Tackle level 3, which introduces a new speed booster consumable and new challenges for you to triumph

