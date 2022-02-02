1.2 Update Notes - Level 3, Language Support and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 8132383 · Last edited 2 February 2022 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This exciting update brings the following to Frustrating Platformer

Language Support for: Chinese(Simplified), Russian and Spanish

Colour picker for the player

A whole new level

New animations and mechanics

Significant quality of life

Language Support



Language support can now be found in the Options menu. Portuguese, French and German can be expected to be added in the next update

Colour Picker



Now choose your colour from the in-game pause menu using the interactive colour picker!

New Level



This update also brings a whole new level! Tackle level 3, which introduces a new speed booster consumable and new challenges for you to triumph