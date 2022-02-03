 Skip to content

Fury Unleashed update for 3 February 2022

Update 1.8.3 - CO-OP Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

We always take the feedback from our players seriously, and upon the one we've received about the Online CO-OP mode, we're providing changes listed below:

  • Ink orbs, blood orbs (HP), and grenade boxes drop are now fully synced between both players in Online CO-OP.
  • Increased number of item portals spawning in CO-OP; there are now 2 more portals per comic-book page / level.
  • Weapons are now two times more common among all item types in CO-OP modes to compensate double the number of players needing them.
  • Players in CO-OP modes now respawn with the same equipment & weapons they've had before dying.
  • Balance: Respawning players now have the current HP amount of the living player instead of 100%.
  • Balance: When changing comic-book pages (levels), the current HP amount of the player who has the lowest health will be set to the amount of the other player's HP (ex. P1: 80/120, P2: 50/100 -> P1: 80/120, P2: 80/100).
  • Possible fix for the loading screen freeze that could have happened while changing comic-book worlds (most commonly between worlds 1 & 2).
  • Other minor improvements & bug fixes.

Let us know, what do you think about these changes. Thank you for your patience & for playing!

Stay awesome,

Awesome Games Studio Team

