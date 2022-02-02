SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.19.43166

Told you we will see you in a hotfix. Check it out!
- Fixed the bug when injecting Phoenix tears would sometimes cause a game crash.
- Fixed the bug that allowed Base building in forbidden zones. Existing elements will be deleted.
- Fixed the bug where you could not craft items with Foosters blade.
- Fixed the bug where sometimes items would not show usage when in hands.
- Fixed the bug that caused whitelisted and password protect servers not register logs.
- Fixed the bug that made killbox gas always kill prisoners.
- Fixed the bug that prevented drag and dropping sledgehammers.
- Fixed the bug where admin drones could not drag and drop items.
- Fixed the bug where picking up the double bang firecracker would cause the pick up sound play on loop.
- Fixed a bug where you could not cycle or type in chat when in the drone.
- Fixed a bug where admin commands were being logged in the login log.
Changed files in this update