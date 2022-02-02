The Journey of a Thousand Years Begins Today! The Waylanders is out now!

Hi Everyone!

Fernando Prieto, co-founder of Gato Salvaje Studio here!

The Waylanders is out today! This is a project we’ve been working on for the last five years and I am so incredibly proud of the journey this team has taken us on. This is a story born of our Galician roots and many of the tales of our heritage have inspired elements throughout the game.

First, we have an amazing trailer to share with you. I hope you enjoy it!

YouTube

Thank you so much to the entire Early Access community and our early backers for all your feedback and time spent exploring the Celtic Era. Your suggestions and bug reports have made The Waylanders a better game and pushed us to examine certain quality-of-life features that weren’t on our development schedule when we started, but with them, The Waylanders is much improved.

In an earlier post, we’d mentioned that the price of The Waylanders would be increasing. We have decided to hold off on increasing the price to $39.99 until at least a few updates have been made. We have also increased the launch discount to 20% off.

Now, we’d hoped that The Waylanders would not need a massive day one update… but it does. There are a few minor bugs in the Celtic Era that need to be addressed and some big ones that begin to pop up in the medieval period that reviewers with early builds of the game have made us aware of. We are actively working on a series of hotfixes and updates to bring The Waylanders up to a level of quality that you all deserve.

The first of these hotfixes, addressing issues with quest markers and main story bugs that occur when a cinematic should trigger but doesn’t, as well as minor bug fixes throughout the game, should be available soon. This will be followed by additional updates fixing bugs, polishing the game, and adding missing translated text that will be released in the days and weeks ahead. We’re working out the schedule right now and will have another community post up in the next day or two with a roadmap giving you an idea of what we’re working on and when it will be fixed.

At the end of these improvement updates, we’re going to look at adding quests, items, and other content left on the cutting room floor. These won’t impact the story overall, but will serve as fun new discoveries for players who return to The Waylanders to experience the story again with a new character.

Oh, and for our music fans, The Waylanders Official Soundtrack will be available on Steam and GOG shortly. Watch out for an announcement on here about that soon!

Now, while we’re hard at work working on these updates, we want to hear your stories and strategies! What’s your perfect party makeup? Got a favorite formation? Who did you romance? Let us know here on Steam, or our Twitter, Facebook, and Discord!