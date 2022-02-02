1.3.7 Changelog:

New Feature
Game is now localised to:
Deutsch
Français
Español
日本語
한국어
简体中文
Русский
Português
Change language through the settings menu.
Fixed Various UI related bugs, most of the views got overhauled to work better across languages.
Minor bugs fixed:
Music sometimes missing
Double VO lines in a dialogue while playing TASB
Made all characters available for practice mode from start
Support for using right/left triggers on gamepad for controlling classic modes, not just bumpers.
Navigation with keyboard sometimes not working properly when using enter as confirm button.
Location based sounds not adjusting to sfx volume, and pausing them upon pause.
A collection of sound related bugs
Now only showing “ready to start” in coop mode when it’s actually possible to start the game..
Fixed a dialogue in The Arcade Strikes Back where a character repeated their voice line twice
Changed files in this update