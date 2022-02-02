1.3.7 Changelog:

New Feature

Game is now localised to:

Deutsch

Français

Español

日本語

한국어

简体中文

Русский

Português

Change language through the settings menu.

Fixed Various UI related bugs, most of the views got overhauled to work better across languages.

Minor bugs fixed:

Music sometimes missing

Double VO lines in a dialogue while playing TASB

Made all characters available for practice mode from start

Support for using right/left triggers on gamepad for controlling classic modes, not just bumpers.

Navigation with keyboard sometimes not working properly when using enter as confirm button.

Location based sounds not adjusting to sfx volume, and pausing them upon pause.

A collection of sound related bugs

Now only showing “ready to start” in coop mode when it’s actually possible to start the game..

Fixed a dialogue in The Arcade Strikes Back where a character repeated their voice line twice