F1 2021 update for 7 February 2022

Patch 1.15.843175 is out now

Patch 1.15.843175 · Build 8131799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey drivers,

Today, we've released a small patch for F1 2021, you can find the note for this below:

  • Improvements to PC stability.

If you're still running into issues with stability on your PC, there are a number of additional troubleshooting steps you can take:

  • Delete the contents of xxx\Documents\my games\F1 2021\hardwaresettings before loading into the game.
  • Verify integrity of game cache.
  • Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

If things still aren't working as they should, please let us know in the Steam forums.

See you out on track!

Changed files in this update

F1 2021 - Content Depot 1134571
F1 2021 - Main Depot 1362684
F1 2021 - Debug Depot 1362685
F1 2021 - Support Depot 1362686
F1 2021 - gfn Depot 1362687
