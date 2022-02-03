 Skip to content

Orbital Bullet update for 3 February 2022

Orbital Bullet Early Access - Upcycling Patch #2 (v. 0.6.2)

Fraggers!

Once again, we took all your great feedback and prepared another small patch, bringing some improvements and bugfixes to the game!

More details below:
Bugfixes
  • Time Chests do no longer spawn locked chains when the timer runs out, and it was previously opened.
  • Fixed a bug where some enemies in the Scrapyard Elevator encounter could have wrong health scaling.
  • Fixed a bug where the overall time tracking could stop after killing the Inquisitor Boss.
  • Fixed a bug to prevent unlocking the combo chest after entering the Elite Floor in the Upper Caves.
  • Fixed a bug where you could be stuck inside of blocks after using the cylinder transition in the Scrapyard.
  • Fixed a bug where Mini Drones would just fall down and die after those have been stomped.
  • Fixed some localization issues.
  • Fixed a bug where the Suicide Bomber could no longer explode/fly towards a target after getting hit.
Improvements
  • We have added a delay to the new enemies from the Scrapyard after entering/leaving door rooms before they start attacking.
  • The new Dread Corp Rocket Launcher Unit does no longer deal damage to itself with its rockets.
  • Combo Chests now always display correctly what combo you need to achieve to unlock them and are no more instant locked. Previously, we had a few instantly locked chests.
  • Added new template to the Scrapyard.
  • Added an indicator where the enemies will land in the Elevator Encounter when they drop.
  • Color coded the start floor in the Teleportation UI.
  • Changed jump pad position in the Harvest Fields that it does not intersect with the level changing.
  • Removed zooming from the map.
  • Improved the movement pattern, attack range and attack indicator of the Desert Crawler.

