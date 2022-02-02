Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.000 / Beta1 Update!

※ This article has been translated by papago

[0.2.000 / Beta 1 Patch Note]

<System>

★ Multi-play mode Unity Quest free season starts at 22:22 on February 22nd!

★According to the results of the voyage, you can get the in-game goods by ARKK.

-In the future, shops where you can purchase items using arcs will be added!

★ If special conditions such as song results and number of plays are met in travel mode, customized items such as banners and icons will be lifted!

★We will give a limited icon to the captain who has made "Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL" with us so far!

☆ Fixed a compatibility problem that prevented some songs such as Brain Power from playing properly in some Windows language environments.

<Standby Page>

★ User interface has been reorganized!

Added more intuitive categories and visibility icons.

You must press the Enter key to apply the set.

Before saving, you have displayed the currently selected item!

★ Add Expert Options

Added Mirror Mode, which reverses the pattern of notes from side to side, and Random Mode, which mixes lanes!

In the future, the following options will be added that can be changed in the update.

JUDGMENT: Increasing or decreasing the difficulty of determining timing.

HAZARD: A life gauge is created. You can get more compensation, but the voyage may fail halfway.

<Music Select/Result Screen>

★ Added category sorting function

All tracks, FAVORITE, ORIGINAL, REMIX, etc. have been added.

You can move categories by pressing the left SHIFT key and the right SHIFT key!

★Add Favorites to Music

Press F1 to mark your favorite song and you can quickly choose from the FAVORITE category!

★ Reorganization of the result screen

UI design has been modified to display more information such as arc and application options.

If you like the song you sailed on the result screen, press F1 to register as your favorite!

<Ranking Viewer/Inventory>

★ Add Inventory

You can customize your profile by selecting banners and icons.

If updated in the future, we will also add an emoji setting function that can use Unity Quest!

★ Ranking viewer has been changed.