Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 2 February 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.000 / Beta1 Update!

Build 8131671

Patchnotes via Steam Community

※ This article has been translated by papago

[0.2.000 / Beta 1 Patch Note]

<System>

★ Multi-play mode Unity Quest free season starts at 22:22 on February 22nd!

★According to the results of the voyage, you can get the in-game goods by ARKK.

-In the future, shops where you can purchase items using arcs will be added!

★ If special conditions such as song results and number of plays are met in travel mode, customized items such as banners and icons will be lifted!

★We will give a limited icon to the captain who has made "Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL" with us so far!

☆ Fixed a compatibility problem that prevented some songs such as Brain Power from playing properly in some Windows language environments.

<Standby Page>

★ User interface has been reorganized!

  • Added more intuitive categories and visibility icons.
  • You must press the Enter key to apply the set.
  • Before saving, you have displayed the currently selected item!

★ Add Expert Options

  • Added Mirror Mode, which reverses the pattern of notes from side to side, and Random Mode, which mixes lanes!
  • In the future, the following options will be added that can be changed in the update.
  • JUDGMENT: Increasing or decreasing the difficulty of determining timing.
  • HAZARD: A life gauge is created. You can get more compensation, but the voyage may fail halfway.

<Music Select/Result Screen>

★ Added category sorting function

  • All tracks, FAVORITE, ORIGINAL, REMIX, etc. have been added.
  • You can move categories by pressing the left SHIFT key and the right SHIFT key!

★Add Favorites to Music

  • Press F1 to mark your favorite song and you can quickly choose from the FAVORITE category!

★ Reorganization of the result screen

  • UI design has been modified to display more information such as arc and application options.
  • If you like the song you sailed on the result screen, press F1 to register as your favorite!

<Ranking Viewer/Inventory>

★ Add Inventory

  • You can customize your profile by selecting banners and icons.
  • If updated in the future, we will also add an emoji setting function that can use Unity Quest!

★ Ranking viewer has been changed.

  • The captain's name will be printed normally regardless of the language.
  • The top 50 players of each song have their own profiles displayed to other captains.




  
