Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.000 / Beta1 Update!

※ This article has been translated by papago
[0.2.000 / Beta 1 Patch Note]
<System>
★ Multi-play mode Unity Quest free season starts at 22:22 on February 22nd!
★According to the results of the voyage, you can get the in-game goods by ARKK.
-In the future, shops where you can purchase items using arcs will be added!
★ If special conditions such as song results and number of plays are met in travel mode, customized items such as banners and icons will be lifted!
★We will give a limited icon to the captain who has made "Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL" with us so far!
☆ Fixed a compatibility problem that prevented some songs such as Brain Power from playing properly in some Windows language environments.
<Standby Page>
★ User interface has been reorganized!
- Added more intuitive categories and visibility icons.
- You must press the Enter key to apply the set.
- Before saving, you have displayed the currently selected item!
★ Add Expert Options
- Added Mirror Mode, which reverses the pattern of notes from side to side, and Random Mode, which mixes lanes!
- In the future, the following options will be added that can be changed in the update.
- JUDGMENT: Increasing or decreasing the difficulty of determining timing.
- HAZARD: A life gauge is created. You can get more compensation, but the voyage may fail halfway.
<Music Select/Result Screen>
★ Added category sorting function
- All tracks, FAVORITE, ORIGINAL, REMIX, etc. have been added.
- You can move categories by pressing the left SHIFT key and the right SHIFT key!
★Add Favorites to Music
- Press F1 to mark your favorite song and you can quickly choose from the FAVORITE category!
★ Reorganization of the result screen
- UI design has been modified to display more information such as arc and application options.
- If you like the song you sailed on the result screen, press F1 to register as your favorite!
<Ranking Viewer/Inventory>
★ Add Inventory
- You can customize your profile by selecting banners and icons.
- If updated in the future, we will also add an emoji setting function that can use Unity Quest!
★ Ranking viewer has been changed.
- The captain's name will be printed normally regardless of the language.
- The top 50 players of each song have their own profiles displayed to other captains.
