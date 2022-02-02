v0.12 [update #01]

💻 v0.12 changes
- Tutorial fight is easier ; less movement by the scientist, more forgiving aiming for the player.
- Besides footsteps, there's now _hand_steps, which should make navigating corridors easier.
- Added mouse sensitivity hotkeys.
- NPCs can interrupt their own voices when they have something more important to say.
- Improved wall placement to help guide the player towards the intended goals.
- Under-the-hood improvements for even smaller patches (they usually are a few hundred KBs).
- Some logical errors that prevented you from answering during the menu have been fixed.
Changed files in this update