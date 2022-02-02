 Skip to content

Apotheorasis Prologue update for 2 February 2022

v0.12 [update #01]

v0.12 [update #01]
Build 8131581

Patchnotes via Steam Community
💻 v0.12 changes
  • Tutorial fight is easier ; less movement by the scientist, more forgiving aiming for the player.
  • Besides footsteps, there's now _hand_steps, which should make navigating corridors easier.
  • Added mouse sensitivity hotkeys.
  • NPCs can interrupt their own voices when they have something more important to say.
  • Improved wall placement to help guide the player towards the intended goals.
  • Under-the-hood improvements for even smaller patches (they usually are a few hundred KBs).
  • Some logical errors that prevented you from answering during the menu have been fixed.

