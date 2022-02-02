UPDATE 02.02.2022

New Features
- Monsters now vary slightly in their size, strength, speed and gold/exp rewards
- There have been reports of the Frozen Land getting more unstable and rarely corrupting monsters to even more hellish beasts
- A fourth enchantment may now be added to level 57 weapons and level 56 armors
Changes
- Removed young monster variations from Nibor & Jurdana
- Adjusted names of some animal monsters on Nibor & Jurdana
- Guild deposit/withdraw popup now also has an input field in addition to a slider
- Increased player shop table lod range
- Using monster taunts will remove the spawn protection status effect right away
- Tweaks to monster behaviour after killing their focused player
- Player shop UI now closes when walking away from a shop
- When a monster or rift drops many items, they are now more spread out
- Slight performance increase to exp spheres
Balance updates
- Slightly adjusted monster exp to be more in line with the respective monster level across the board
- Ranged monster attacks can now be defended against with bow defense
- Slightly increased world drop chance in Zagan's dungeon (it is still lower than normal)
- Reduced the knockback of the warrior's Charge skill
- Zagan's chest now stacks up to 20
- Reduced ranged monster damage on Jerro Highlands & Caratas Wasteland
- Tweaked damage of some melee monsters on Jerro Highlands & Caratas Wasteland
- Increased damage of lower level monsters on Dead Land
- Tweaked damage of Beetle & Deadly Scorpion
- Reduced hp of Vampire, Starved Vampire, Manticora & Infected Manticora
- Tweaked rift levels to be a multiple of 5
- Reduced skill book drop chance
- Reduced hell essence drop chance
- Jewelry from levels 1-22, 28-42 and 48-58 respectively have the same enchant & reenchant costs
- Reenchant item cost is now influences by how many enchantments the item has
Bugfixes
- Fixed a translation error in the deadland cave artifact quest when attempting to return artifacts and having none in your inventory
- Fixed stat resetting via the character ui not working
- Fixed an edge case where item interactions (using, selling, upgrading, enchanting, ..) would only be communicated via their position and if swapped before confirming would interact with the swapped item
- Fixed a bad rift spawn position on Frozen Land
- Fixed text overlapping with large numbers in the slider confirmation popups
- Fixed text overlapping in some cases in the smithing ui
- Fixed not being able to zoom in/out with a keyboard hotkey while the mouse is over any ui
- Fixed an untrimmed carpet material
- Fixed a rounding error in party exp distribution causing some exp to get lost (only really relevant at very low level)
- Fixed negative attributes not showing in red in item tooltips
- Fixed weather not syncing
- Fixed an issue that caused player attack hit detection to be slightly delayed
Changed files in this update