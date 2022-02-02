 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Inferna update for 2 February 2022

UPDATE 02.02.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8131425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Monsters now vary slightly in their size, strength, speed and gold/exp rewards
  • There have been reports of the Frozen Land getting more unstable and rarely corrupting monsters to even more hellish beasts
  • A fourth enchantment may now be added to level 57 weapons and level 56 armors

Changes

  • Removed young monster variations from Nibor & Jurdana
  • Adjusted names of some animal monsters on Nibor & Jurdana
  • Guild deposit/withdraw popup now also has an input field in addition to a slider
  • Increased player shop table lod range
  • Using monster taunts will remove the spawn protection status effect right away
  • Tweaks to monster behaviour after killing their focused player
  • Player shop UI now closes when walking away from a shop
  • When a monster or rift drops many items, they are now more spread out
  • Slight performance increase to exp spheres

Balance updates

  • Slightly adjusted monster exp to be more in line with the respective monster level across the board
  • Ranged monster attacks can now be defended against with bow defense
  • Slightly increased world drop chance in Zagan's dungeon (it is still lower than normal)
  • Reduced the knockback of the warrior's Charge skill
  • Zagan's chest now stacks up to 20
  • Reduced ranged monster damage on Jerro Highlands & Caratas Wasteland
  • Tweaked damage of some melee monsters on Jerro Highlands & Caratas Wasteland
  • Increased damage of lower level monsters on Dead Land
  • Tweaked damage of Beetle & Deadly Scorpion
  • Reduced hp of Vampire, Starved Vampire, Manticora & Infected Manticora
  • Tweaked rift levels to be a multiple of 5
  • Reduced skill book drop chance
  • Reduced hell essence drop chance
  • Jewelry from levels 1-22, 28-42 and 48-58 respectively have the same enchant & reenchant costs
  • Reenchant item cost is now influences by how many enchantments the item has

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a translation error in the deadland cave artifact quest when attempting to return artifacts and having none in your inventory
  • Fixed stat resetting via the character ui not working
  • Fixed an edge case where item interactions (using, selling, upgrading, enchanting, ..) would only be communicated via their position and if swapped before confirming would interact with the swapped item
  • Fixed a bad rift spawn position on Frozen Land
  • Fixed text overlapping with large numbers in the slider confirmation popups
  • Fixed text overlapping in some cases in the smithing ui
  • Fixed not being able to zoom in/out with a keyboard hotkey while the mouse is over any ui
  • Fixed an untrimmed carpet material
  • Fixed a rounding error in party exp distribution causing some exp to get lost (only really relevant at very low level)
  • Fixed negative attributes not showing in red in item tooltips
  • Fixed weather not syncing
  • Fixed an issue that caused player attack hit detection to be slightly delayed

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.