Update 0.1a: BugFixes & Balance

I have read all the reviews and feedback provided in the community to correct the following important sections:
BugFixes:
- Fixed units specialization bug in barracks buildings that causes some random crashes in large matches and may cause some desyncs errors
- Fixed fire catapult effect that make fly all hit units around the screen and cause some errors in some cases and may cause some desyncs errors
- Replaced some weirds German translations by the correct ones
- Replaced Republic Arena building description by the correct one
Balance:
- Increase time to regenerate Mercs in Republic Arena and Imperial Fort from 180 seg to 240 seg
- Increase duration of hit speed for Roman War Dogs and Spartan Guards Dogs from 0.5 seg to 0.8 seg
- Nerfed Medium AI a bit to be more appropiate to his level of difficulty
- Fire catapults Bomb damage reduced from 0.4 multiplier to 0.2
- Reduced Gold price of Militia Camps in 200 Gold
- Increased Gold price of Stables in 200 Gold
Changed files in this update