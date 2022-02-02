 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 2 February 2022

Update 0.1a: BugFixes & Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 8131422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I have read all the reviews and feedback provided in the community to correct the following important sections:

BugFixes:

  • Fixed units specialization bug in barracks buildings that causes some random crashes in large matches and may cause some desyncs errors
  • Fixed fire catapult effect that make fly all hit units around the screen and cause some errors in some cases and may cause some desyncs errors
  • Replaced some weirds German translations by the correct ones
  • Replaced Republic Arena building description by the correct one

Balance:

  • Increase time to regenerate Mercs in Republic Arena and Imperial Fort from 180 seg to 240 seg
  • Increase duration of hit speed for Roman War Dogs and Spartan Guards Dogs from 0.5 seg to 0.8 seg
  • Nerfed Medium AI a bit to be more appropiate to his level of difficulty
  • Fire catapults Bomb damage reduced from 0.4 multiplier to 0.2
  • Reduced Gold price of Militia Camps in 200 Gold
  • Increased Gold price of Stables in 200 Gold

Changed files in this update

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition Content Depot 1693251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.