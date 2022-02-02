 Skip to content

Who's Lila? update for 2 February 2022

NEW RELEASE DATE, Indiecup and other news

Who's Lila? update for 2 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Who's Lila? is coming out February 23.

Hey everyone! Sorry for the delay,

Who's Lila is ready content-wise, the debug phase is also near its end.

The game will feature:

  • 15 endings
  • Steam Achievements
  • Unlockable palettes
  • 50 + music tracks
  • arg elements
  • and more!

The Demo Saves are not going to be compatible with the final game, unfortunately.

Who's Lila? will be entering IndieCup, Winter Season 2022!

IndieCup is the largest indie games competition in Eastern Europe - if you are an Eastern-European dev, I recommend you check it out! The application period closes in mid-February, so you still have time.

Link: https://indiecup.net

Next up:
  1. Feb - Trailer release + new Itch.io page

Stay tuned!

