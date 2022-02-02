Hotfix 1.2.1 is available now!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of changes:

Fixed an issue introduced in patch 1.2 that caused negative magic damage bonus

Fixed an issue in quest "Food shortages" where interacting with the food packet would remove it from inventory

Fixed an issue where Frida would pay less for skins of trolls and fire lizards

Fixed incorrect bonus after eating "Mushroom and herb broth"

Fixed other minor issues

Please remember that updates do not force you to start a new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will still be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.