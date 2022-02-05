 Skip to content

VZX Creative update for 5 February 2022

VZX Creative v0.9.3.1 Patch Release

Last edited by Wendy

Important!

If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

Improvements

  • On dual GPU gaming laptops with NVidia or AMD GPUs where an Intel HD Graphics GPU is also present, all programs should now start on the discrete GPU by default even if the control panel is set to use the Intel HD Graphics by default. This could solves issues for laptop users and hopefully prevent some crashes which inevitably happen when starting on Intel HD Graphics. Also means you don't have to change the setting to make VZX Player work.
  • A garbled dialog showing when Steam is not started has been fixed.

Bug fixes in Pro Player

  • Fixed a crash in preset editor when there was no visual playing.
  • Possibly fixed a crash in playback when no visual was selected.

Bug fixes in Artiste

  • Fixed a crash happening when connecting to a float_array input which was already connected to another module.
  • Possibly fixed crash in oscilloscope modules handling of data under certain circumstances.

