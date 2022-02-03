Lumberjack's Dynasty - Revision Part 1

Hello everybody!

Yes, it's been a while. We are happy to present you an update for Lumberjack's Dynasty.

We have looked at your feedback very carefully and have prepared an update that fixes some long-standing problems. But here's the best part: this is not the final update! So, stay tuned for what the future holds!

Please continue to let us know if you find any bugs or inconsistencies! Your feedback is very important to us! We thank you!

Here are the bug fixes: