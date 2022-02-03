Lumberjack's Dynasty - Revision Part 1

Hello everybody!
Yes, it's been a while. We are happy to present you an update for Lumberjack's Dynasty.
We have looked at your feedback very carefully and have prepared an update that fixes some long-standing problems. But here's the best part: this is not the final update! So, stay tuned for what the future holds!
Please continue to let us know if you find any bugs or inconsistencies! Your feedback is very important to us! We thank you!
Here are the bug fixes:
- Sprint key binding is now configurable in controls menu.
- When buying the last clothing set (working clothes), it was clamped to a Bavarian style set. This is now fixed.
- The tree stats and forest borders are now visible when driving a timberjack.
- Players in the dressing room and furniture in the factory were rendered with visible distortion (out of proportions and not centred). Both have been fixed.
- When loading a game saved on the outskirts of the map, the whole terrain was lowered by 0.5m. This is now fixed.
- Hungry cows didn't give milk.
- Distant drivers’ clothes were passing through car doors. This is now fixed.
- Increased the probability for the wife to get pregnant in summer and autumn. If pregnant, the wife gives birth randomly in early spring, but if not, then she is sure to give birth late in spring depending on when she became pregnant.
- Cannot use wet planks for rebuilding anymore (as uncle states). Proper info message added when trying to use wet planks pallet, (with proper rebuild skill).
- Increased traffic vehicles torque at lower speed. Improved their steering and brakes as well. They should climb steep roads better, turn more smoothly and brake sharper.
- Slightly increased player tractors torque at low speeds.
- Fixed errors in tree indexing scripts. This resulted in (not only) wrong tree numbers displayed in forest stats on map.
- Sometimes logs near or under the log trailer could have been caught in trailer's physics subtree as if they were on the trailer, thus causing physics issues. This should be fixed now.
- In some cases, NPCs might have merged into each other (they usually tend to avoid this; however, it was possible). Now they screen the area internally and quickly step away 2 metres, when needed, so they should not be merging anymore.
- Many items were transforming into mushrooms after being picked up.
- Improvements to overall lighting, reflections, and sky renderer.
- Reworked and optimised terrain collisions (especially terrain vs log collisions, but other collisions as well). This fixes some physical problems but also optimises bottlenecks like stacking of many cut trees.
- Reworked and optimised water collisions. There were a few spots where the player could have become stuck under water.
- Fixed vehicles that couldn't be painted: old forklift, old timberjack, old tractor, old trailer.
- Missing texture from underneath roof in uncle’s house fixed.
- Added a missing roof element.
- Added a missing window frame below.
- Painting spot lowered by 0,5m (building behind driers).
- Fixed the missing porch texture from the hostel.
- Fixed vehicles interior after repair: old forklift, old timberjack, old tractor, old transporter, old pickup.
- Paint purchased can have colour selected by pad/joystick too (was mouse only).
- Quest's bridge can now be painted/repainted.
- Quest's watchtower can be fully painted.
- Fixed bedsheet in the cradle.
- Sawmill building: removed fence blocking the player.
- Enlarged player's cap.
- The reduction of physics scale for hay.
- Freed a tree from its evil twin.
- Fixed the terrain under large stone pathways at one of the farms.
- Fixed the mapping and textures of the old timberjack wheels.
- Added credits.
Changed files in this update