Chrono Ark Early Access 1.7 Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8130387 · Last edited 2 February 2022 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Fellow Arkers!

Chrono Ark EA 1.7 Beta has been updated!

The keyword of this update is Choice.

We have improved the quality of individual playthroughs by adding elements of choice, so that players can grow and play in the direction they want.

No more jars randomly showing up in your playthrough now!

1.7 Beta Update Content

1. Improvements to Objects, Addition of Choices

Various event objects have been added to the Twisted Land.

Objects that appear during your playthrough are now selectable, and the number of objects are greatly increased.

Also, there are more choices available in your playthrough than before.



Added Choices.



2. Skill Upgrades

You can now upgrade skills throughout your playthrough.

There are 16 basic upgrades and 2 unique Synergy Upgrades per Investigator.

Mix and match upgrade effects to create your own composition!

Changelog

Potions no longer need to be identified, and potions that give stat bonuses are replaced with potions that provide useful effects in battle.

Only 3 potions can be used in a single battle.

All party members start with 1 skill in their deck, and only 1 skill can be learned in the first level up.

2 new monsters, 1 new elite monster added in Misty Garden.

Improvements to UI

Added 1 new equipment.

Added 19 new Relics.

Added an Active Item system and 9 new Active Items.

Added Max. Level cap on characters.

You can now only learn up to 2 of the same skills on a character.

A bigger variety of items are sold in the shop.

Changed drop tables on monsters and bosses.

You can now reforge equipment in the campfire.

Changed Golden Apple’s stat bonuses when used in the campfire.

Changed Fox Orb’s stats.

Blunt Sword – Attack +20% -> +15%, Receiving Healing -15%-> -33%

Demon Hunter – Accuracy increase removed, now gives -5% critical hit chance.

Banestone – Upon reaching Black Fog, the stat bonuses of this item are disabled until the end of battle.

Relic Display Stand slots increased to 3->4.

Added a shining effect when a Relic is activated in battle.

Transfer Scroll – Now spawns a Relic Display Stand in front of the boss.

Cursed Pharos Mask – Now has a chance to not consume a key when opening chests.

Purification Stone – Prevents equipment from becoming cursed in any way.

Expert Mode Cursed Monsters – Stats decreased.

Curse [Executioner] - Changed so that all allies below 0 Health will faint upon ending turn.

Curse [Colossal] – Health decreased.



Lucy

6 Rare Skills Added

Effects of some Draw Skills have been improved.



Charon

Soul Stigma - Critical hit when an ally damages another ally -> Deal extra damage equal to 50% of Charon’s Attack Power



Phoenix

Can now be recruited alongside Charon.

If Phoenix is below 0 Health, he can no longer be targeted by ally-damaging skills.



[b]Hein

Stats - (At Max. Level) Attack Power decreased by 1, Health decreased by 2.

Merciless Explosion – Cannot be used at death’s door.



Miss Chain

Added Rare Skill: Dismantle Armor



Lian

Stats – Attack Power decreased by 1.

Parrying Tactics – Changed to a normal class skill.

Added Rare Skill: Command Combat



Johan

Stats - Accuracy increased by 1%.

Close-Range Shot – Damage increased to 46% -> 53%.

Tempest – Damage reduced by 10%

Tracking Scope – Now draws 1 skill.

Hell Arrow – Now adds damage for each skill in your hand.



Sizz

Stats – All resistances increased by 10%.

Thread of Life – Heals for 50% -> 55% of Healing Power.

Patch Up - Heals for 105% -> 115% of Healing Power.



Azar

Sword of Infinity – Added an effect where the skill is not excluded if it has an Illusion Sword buff.

Fantasy – 2 Cost -> 3 Cost, Added swiftness.

Illusion Flash – Additional attacks now trigger based on Illusion Swords in hand in addition to Illusion Sword buffs.



Helia

Sun Ring – Damage reduced to 83% -> 67%.

Solar Flame – Reduced damage when triggered by ally buffs, Increased damage when triggered by Lunar Curtain.



Selena

Added Skill: Shooting Star



Pressel

Celestial Wing – Added swiftness.

Shining Pillar – Critical chance increased by 25%, Healing reduced, Cannot heal self.

Added Skill: Adjust Aim



Joey

Added Skill: Health-Augmenting Patch

Bug Fixes

Lian – Fixed a bug where Lian’s skill would cast twice if parrying a double attack.

Helia Solar Storm – Fixed a bug where additional attacks wouldn’t trigger if there are no skills in hand.

Fixed a bug where an item would stop midair while dragging it.

How to opt into Beta

Steam Library -> Right Click on Chrono Ark -> Properties



Join using the Beta tab!



Happy Lunar New Year!