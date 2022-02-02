Update 1.2.0h beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Crusaders!

A patch 1.2.0h is now available for those who opted into the beta test.

MacOS players can opt into the beta as well now, by switching into the beta branch in the game’s properties, however you will need to download about 20Gb and backup your saves just in case. Beta for macOS contains the tent fix for chapter 2.

The following issues have been fixed:

Sometimes people in the Blackwing Library kept screaming even after being rescued - fixed;

The guy from crevice in Leper's Smile didn't stop crying after being saved sometimes - fixed;

Fixed the issue with Wardstone scene in the end of chapter 1;

Flowing Half-Plate didn't apply the stated bonuses - fixed;

Master Fencer's Sword applied incorrect bonus on damage rolls - fixed;

Twisted Temptation didn't work correctly - fixed;

Fixed the issue with incorrect calculations for saving throws in dialogues, cut-scenes and interactions;

Mutation Warrior now has the right number of charges for Spontaneous Healing discovery;

Fixed companions disappearing from the roster in some rare cases;

Fixed the dark tent issue on macOS;

Fixed the game freezing on macOS if there are issues with settings file;

Fixed the issues with Aeon's visuals.

Thank you for participating in the beta test!