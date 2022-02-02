 Skip to content

HereSphere VR Video Player update for 2 February 2022

Update for Beta Branch 2/2/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tag search and sorting features now work with playlists. Clicking on the "Generate Categorized Tags" button will also generate tags for the currently visible playlist. The order of items in the playlist cannot be changed with dragging and dropping unless the sort method is "None".
  • A tag search of "-" (by itself) will remove any videos containing any tags, showing just the videos with no tags. A tag search of "+" (by itself) will show videos with any tag, removing videos that do not have at least one tag.
  • When shuffling (or using the open random file keybinding), a file will not be repeated until all the other files have been played.
  • Added a "Prefer Fisheye" toggle that makes fisheye (instead of equirectangular) the default projection mode when a SBS VR video is detected.
  • A countdown will now be shown when pressing the reset orientation or recenter position button on the menu (using the key bindings is not affected).
  • Fixed an issue with streaming from download links that require a popup window to retrieve the actual download link.

