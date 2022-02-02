Update 0.5

UV flashlight
We have added a new mode for the flashlight, ultraviolet light slows down monsters, if exposed for a long time, the monster may run away.
This modification is available only at the 2nd level of flashlight pumping.
UV has a limited supply of energy.
3 new perks
We've added 3 new perks for you to purchase.
- Health +1 in 5s - if your health level is low, your health will begin to regenerate, every 5 seconds you will receive 1 health.
- Battery +15% - gives an additional 15% to the energy of the uv-flashlight.
- Luck- gives you a 10% chance to dodge, if this happens, you will take much less damage from the monster's attack.
FIXED BUG`s
- It was fixed that the monster could not hit when catching up with the player.
