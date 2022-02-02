 Skip to content

OBSCURY : THE LAST update for 2 February 2022

Update 0.5

UV flashlight

We have added a new mode for the flashlight, ultraviolet light slows down monsters, if exposed for a long time, the monster may run away.

This modification is available only at the 2nd level of flashlight pumping.

UV has a limited supply of energy.

3 new perks

We've added 3 new perks for you to purchase.

  • Health +1 in 5s - if your health level is low, your health will begin to regenerate, every 5 seconds you will receive 1 health.
  • Battery +15% - gives an additional 15% to the energy of the uv-flashlight.
  • Luck- gives you a 10% chance to dodge, if this happens, you will take much less damage from the monster's attack.

FIXED BUG`s

  • It was fixed that the monster could not hit when catching up with the player.

