Groundhogs Birthday Event Patch 1.7.7

New Event Groundhogs Birthday
Developer note:
R.I.P Mark F 2/2/1968-7/3/2012 My father and best friend, died in my arms from cancer, this event is a memorial for him, his birthday was on Groundhogs day. Happy Birthday Dad, wish you could see me now, I love you so much. -SourJ ːsteamsadː
Event Rewards And Loot:
- Exclusive event Item set
- Event food items, four week long buff for consuming the food that's stackable
- New hat cosmetic (part of the set)
- Event quest
Event starts on 2/2/2022 and ends on 2/28/2022
Patch 1.7.7
- Smashed a bug that caused gear to overwrite in the bank with the same stats
- Smashed a bug that caused normal damage not to work with critical damage
- Smashed a bug with life leech, when it ticked after death it would resurrect
- More UI work ~ Revamped Inventory UI and misc. UI
- Corrected some UI tooltip typos
- Updated UI controls list in Escape menu
- Added a prototype way of moving the UI windows around (it has flaws, I'm experimenting and learning)
- Added Bulk Break option
- Balanced Fleeir passive skill
- Replaced Fleeir skill Acid Splash with Acid Stab
- Reduced Fleeir passive skill and made it more viable
- Reduced Vespid passive skill by 1/3 it was too overpowered
- Optimized the map more to give a performance boost
- Capped frame rate to 144 FPS(also working on a better settings menu)
- Removed the stun from Serpenn Wicked Strike skill
- Reworked Serpenn Dash skill removed cooldown per level lowered cooldown to 45 seconds and buffed duration per level
- Lowered cooldown on Serpenn Hide skill from 120 seconds to 100 seconds, lowered base duration from 15 seconds to 8 and increased amount per level
- Added armor back into the game (it was in beta) but this time its reworked to a 1:1 ratio, 1 armor negates 1 damage.
- Added armor to current items base stats
- Added armor to current items random stats
- Buffed Haalk Inferno skill damage over time
- Changed Prowler Smash Stun skill cooldown gain per level, changed duration
- Nerfed Security Robot boss and lowered the follow duration
- Made Wulv skill Fierce Bite a level 10 skill instead of higher level since it will help lower levels survive more
- Adjusted Snek hitbox and damage transform and updated the tooltip
- Added default anti-aliasing x2 to provide smoother lines to the game also added this to the settings menu
Changed files in this update