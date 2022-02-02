 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Event update for 2 February 2022

Groundhogs Birthday Event Patch 1.7.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8130038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Event Groundhogs Birthday

Developer note:

R.I.P Mark F 2/2/1968-7/3/2012 My father and best friend, died in my arms from cancer, this event is a memorial for him, his birthday was on Groundhogs day. Happy Birthday Dad, wish you could see me now, I love you so much. -SourJ ːsteamsadː

Event Rewards And Loot:
  • Exclusive event Item set
  • Event food items, four week long buff for consuming the food that's stackable
  • New hat cosmetic (part of the set)
  • Event quest

Event starts on 2/2/2022 and ends on 2/28/2022

Patch 1.7.7

  • Smashed a bug that caused gear to overwrite in the bank with the same stats
  • Smashed a bug that caused normal damage not to work with critical damage
  • Smashed a bug with life leech, when it ticked after death it would resurrect
  • More UI work ~ Revamped Inventory UI and misc. UI
  • Corrected some UI tooltip typos
  • Updated UI controls list in Escape menu
  • Added a prototype way of moving the UI windows around (it has flaws, I'm experimenting and learning)
  • Added Bulk Break option
  • Balanced Fleeir passive skill
  • Replaced Fleeir skill Acid Splash with Acid Stab
  • Reduced Fleeir passive skill and made it more viable
  • Reduced Vespid passive skill by 1/3 it was too overpowered
  • Optimized the map more to give a performance boost
  • Capped frame rate to 144 FPS(also working on a better settings menu)
  • Removed the stun from Serpenn Wicked Strike skill
  • Reworked Serpenn Dash skill removed cooldown per level lowered cooldown to 45 seconds and buffed duration per level
  • Lowered cooldown on Serpenn Hide skill from 120 seconds to 100 seconds, lowered base duration from 15 seconds to 8 and increased amount per level
  • Added armor back into the game (it was in beta) but this time its reworked to a 1:1 ratio, 1 armor negates 1 damage.
  • Added armor to current items base stats
  • Added armor to current items random stats
  • Buffed Haalk Inferno skill damage over time
  • Changed Prowler Smash Stun skill cooldown gain per level, changed duration
  • Nerfed Security Robot boss and lowered the follow duration
  • Made Wulv skill Fierce Bite a level 10 skill instead of higher level since it will help lower levels survive more
  • Adjusted Snek hitbox and damage transform and updated the tooltip
  • Added default anti-aliasing x2 to provide smoother lines to the game also added this to the settings menu

Changed files in this update

Dead Event Depot 1333491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.