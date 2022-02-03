Tribute to the Liberation of Italy Out Now

It’s been in the works for quite some time, commander!

Today marks the day that we are releasing our latest Steel Division 2 expansion, the Tribute to the Liberation of Italy.

What does Tribute to Liberation of Italy bring?

Are you ready for a whole slew of new features, units, battlegroups, and other goodies with the latest expansion?

Command 8 new meticulously researched divisions and access four fully voiced new nations: South Africa , Brazil , and the competing Repubblica Sociale Italiana and the Allied-aligned Kingdom of Italy .

, , and the competing and the Allied-aligned . 4 new Axis battegroups: the 5. Gebirgsjäger , the Italian-German mixed 4. Fallschirmjäger , the 26. Panzerdivision or the Mussolini-loyal 4a Divisione Alpini “Monterosa” .

, the Italian-German mixed , the or the Mussolini-loyal . 4 new Allied battlegroups: the 6th South African Armoured Division , the Italian Corpo Italiano di Liberazione , the 8th Indian (Infantry) Division , or the diverse Task Force 45 .

, the Italian , the , or the diverse . Over 300 new units, including infantry squads, with 22 brand-new vehicle models, 4 new plane models, as well as many new variants. This includes a wide variety of Italian equipment, from the P-26/40 tank, to the ubiquitous Semovente 47/32 , the rare Semovente M41 90/53 and other versions, AS.42 heavy recon jeep and MotoGuzzi side-cars. Other new units include the uncommon German FAMO 88mm , Indian ACV-IP Mk.2 APCs, South African Bedford QL 6pdr Portee , American M2 90mm AA guns, British BL 4,5-inch howitzer, and many more. Take to the skies with the C.202 serie VIII Folgore , G.55 serie I Centauro , Re.2002 Ariete fighters, or Z. 1007bis serie VI Alcione bomber.

tank, to the ubiquitous , the rare and other versions, heavy recon jeep and side-cars. Other new units include the uncommon German , Indian APCs, South African , American AA guns, British howitzer, and many more. Take to the skies with the , , fighters, or bomber. New infantry model sets, such as South African, Brazilian, Indian including Sikh and Gurkhas, German Gebirgsjäger, and many different types of Italian soldiers in both Axis and Allied divisions.

Some background reading

If you are waiting to download or want to catch up on some history, look no further! Follow the links below to access all the Versus posts, detailing each new battlegroup.

Read more about the Armored battlegroups: the 26. Panzerdivision with its special AA forces and the supersized 6th South African Armoured Division in the first Versus blogpost here.

battlegroups: the with its special AA forces and the supersized in the first blogpost here. Check out the two Mountain formations, the German 5. Gebirgs-Division and the specialised 8th (Indian) Infantry Division in the second Versus blogpost here.

formations, the German and the specialised in the second blogpost here. Discover more of the two unique Infantry battlegroups, the Axis 4. Fallschirmjäger and the US-led international Task Force 45 , in the third Versus post here.

battlegroups, the Axis and the US-led international , in the third post here. Last but not least, the Italians! You can find more about the opposing Italian battlegroups, the Axis 4a Divisione Alpini “Monterosa” and the Allied Corpo Italiano di Liberazione in the fourth Versus blog post here.

and the Allied in the fourth blog post here. Read all about the Italian Air Forces, both Axis and Allied, and the unique planes they fielded in this in-depth blog post.

What’s next?



Before we let you get to it, commander, just a quick note on the upcoming goodies currently in the pipeline. We are hard at work on the next DLC, Nemesis: Raid on Drvar. You will receive more details and news in next week’s post. Also, we will hopefully be able to reveal more about our new Army General campaign** DLC in the not-to-distant future!

We have also made recuts of the 10v10 Tannenbeg maps in order to provide two new 1v1 & 2v2 maps, which are being tested as we speak. It will be released soon.

