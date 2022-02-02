It’s fixed! №39

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Asterisk for your convenience

You may have noticed that War Thunder now has regular events with simple tasks and nice prizes that can be completed in specific vehicles. We wanted to make it easier for you to find the vehicles involved in these events.

Now vehicles that can be used in these events will be marked in the research trees with a special tag with an image of a star. You will also now be aware of the available task with the “Research” icon on the appropriate nation and type of vehicle with the aforementioned star on the vehicles themselves that are suitable for its completion.

Due to its specifications, this improvement will become available within 24 hours after this news has been released.

Fixed the operation of the ballistic marker

Don’t worry, in normal situations your “armour penetration cross” operated and is operating correctly. The problem was affecting vehicles with a laser rangefinder that when trying to fire at air targets, encountered an effect that caused the marker to remain on the ground and calculate the point of impact far beyond its possible range. You also couldn’t even tell if the cannon was already pointing in the direction you wanted it to or if it was still moving.

We changed the logic for the ballistic marker so now if you decide to shoot “birds” it will be replaced by a simple cannon direction marker.

When switching to anti-tank guided missiles your trusty helper will also be hidden so that nothing interferes with aiming.

Fixed the firing sound in an air event



We are talking about ground AB, where an active player can temporarily leave their armoured vehicle and hurt their enemies from the air in every way. But if at the time of the switching from ground vehicle into an aircraft you were firing, for example from a machine gun then the sound of endless machine gun shooting was transferred with you and created a unique atmosphere for the whole flight.

We have fixed that cacophony and now when you fly the aircraft, you will only hear the sounds of actual shots.

Ground vehicles

The marker for the ballistic calculator (crosshair) has been disabled for the ATGM weapons.

A bug has been fixed that caused the marker for the ballistic calculator (crosshair) to be displayed incorrectly when shooting at aerial targets with ground vehicles with a laser rangefinder.

M1A2 Abrams — commander’s sight magnification has been specified: x2-8 → x3-10 (report).

Ikv 91, ikv 91-105 — gun control option has been added to the commander’s sight.

Ikv 91, ikv 91-105 — number of forward and reverse gears have been increased, the gear ratio values have been specified (report).

Merkava Mk.2D — the display of the composite screen has been disabled in xray mode.

Aviation

F4J — a bug has been fixed where the 20mm Mk 11 mod 5 gunpod was not displayed on the model (report).

Mi-24V — a bug has been fixed where the S-24 rocket was displayed in the weapon preset “9M114 Shturm x8 +S8KO x40”.

SBD-3 — a separate gun drop has been added for the 100 lbs ANM-30 bombs.

Other changes

Purchased, or available to purchase vehicles, able to complete tasks in the weekend/special events now have the ‘star’ tag. You can get to the task via the “Task” tab in the vehicle menu, or by clicking the ‘star’ tag in the hangar. (Note: this feature will be implemented within 24 hours after the publication of this change list).

A bug has been fixed where the RMB+LMB click on a vehicle group might disable the interface.

Dependence of the camera rotation speed from the replay speed has been fixed.

Freezing of shot sounds in aerial and ground Arcade battles has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.