Patch 0.7: Chinese New Year Collectible and UI Additions

Happy Lunar New Year from all of us at HardBoiled Studios!
We're celebrating with a tiger costume collectible that might give you an eggy challenge to collect, alongside a few UI feature updates.
Patch 0.7
New Features 🤩
- Added a tiger costume in celebration of Chinese New Year!
Collect the tiger costume by first grabbing ALL of the Kitchen Collectibles: are you up to the challenge?
- Added an in-game pop-up for patch notes access
- Added a Discord HyperLink button (come share your clips with us)
- Added a Privacy Policy button
Bug Fixes & Adjustments🍀
- Implemented a new "weeeee" sound for the egg. Wee!
COMING SOON
We have exciting changes coming on February 16th, including the reveal of the FINAL section of our Attic level alongside new collectibles: skins, costumes, and particles, oh my!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
Changed files in this update