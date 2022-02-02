THE DRAGONS ARE HERE! OUR BIGGEST UPDATE YET!

so for this patch we decide to go big! it took countless hours of work to get to this point and we are beyond happy with the results, so here are the major updates:
- NEW DRAGON PET SYSTEM
the old system lacked depth and was too..... meh.... so this new system allows you to hatch dragon eggs, get a random dragon from one of the 3 races: Mouse Dragon, Tiger Dragon and Sea Dragon!
with 4 rarities: Common, Rare, EPIC, LEGENDARY
- NEW cube Building system and material harvesting system, so you are able to harvest the rocks you find, get cubes, and build what ever you want! as long as it's a cube based structure..... for now!
- NEW TRAVEL SYSTEM
this one was a pain to develop and you won't notice it, but the entire system that has you moving between environments has been remade to be faster, cleaner and more expandable, allowing us to add more environments easily in the future.
NEW 3 Slot save system
the new save system allows for 3 slots, AND allows you to save what you move in the world as well! so it's not just a counter saver type of thingy.
now when you build something, hatch a new dragon, or interact with any object in any environment, IT IS SAVED!
god that was painful to set up....
MUCH better frames and quality settings for you to choose from
NEW Breathing exercises and Zen platform optimization
NEW Boxing Level, now we are at 5 boxing levels and will be adding more real soon!
ALSO the boxing levels are much more interesting now with a visualizer music responsive environment!
NEW DAILY LOG IN SYSTEM!
now each daily log in will increase the amount of flying dragons around you, and that applies to all the areas! not just the home area!
and much more! so please log in, try it out, and give us your feed back on what you like the most so we can invest more time in developing the features that you love
