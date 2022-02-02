Patch 5.3.4

-
5.3.4 Changelog
- AI
- Minor improvement to the performance of AI force management.
- Encyclopedia
- Added Dynasties encyclopedia category. Dynasty encyclopedia entries have a button for displaying the dynastic character tree for it.
- Factions
- Renamed the Thielung Tribe to Gautalanda, and made it a polity.
- Map Editor
- Fixed crash when hovering over a unit with the mouse in the map editor.
- Pathfinding
- Improved A* node insertion performance.
- Preferences
- Fixed potential freeze issue which could occur if the game were started without a preferences file having been loaded (in such a case e.g. clicking on the "Custom Game" button would freeze the game).
- Scenarios
- Reworked the Thunraz's Servant scenario. It is now called "The Gutasaga", and the overall objectives have been changed as well.
- Units
- Made it so the "Blackbeard", "Goldbeard", "Redbeard", "the Black" and "the Red" epithets can be generated for units with the respective hair colors.
- Fixed issue with doors often not being properly destroyed in dungeon maps (doors would often remain in their last damaged frame, and the attacking unit would keep attacking the door, despite it already having been destroyed).
- Upgrades
- Coinage is now researched at the Market, and requires having either Monarchy or Republic.
