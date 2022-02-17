ZpellCatz "Tool and the Tip" Update 0.92.0

General
- Slightly increased base movement, animation and shot speed (115% -> 120%)
- Added more epic items
- The currency "coin" is called "Thaler" from now on
- Small bug fixes
Balance
- Adjusted Int%, Vit%, Mind%, HP%, Def% and Spo% drop table on special and rare items
- Adjusted soft cap and maximum for various stats
- Slightly adjusted / increased values for most passive skills
- Added more teleporter rooms to large dungeons (e.g. Pumpkin Ruins)
UI
- Added tooltips to various UI elements
- UI adjustments
- Notification UI is now hidden when talking to NPCs
Mechanic Changes
- Items can now be sold to the merchant, too
New Features
- Added a new type of dungeon rooms: "Friendly Rooms"
- Friendly rooms provide some coins and don't spawn enemies
Pumpkin Prologue
- Parina's quest step "sell item" can now also be completed by selling to the merchant NPC
- Pumpkin Ruins now contain some "Friendly Rooms" to pseudo-decrease dungeon size (without changing the minimap shape)
Here are some screenshots that show some of the newly added tooltips:
Changed files in this update