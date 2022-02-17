 Skip to content

ZpellCatz: Pumpkin Prologue update for 17 February 2022

ZpellCatz "Tool and the Tip" Update 0.92.0

Build 8129760

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Slightly increased base movement, animation and shot speed (115% -> 120%)
  • Added more epic items
  • The currency "coin" is called "Thaler" from now on
  • Small bug fixes

Balance

  • Adjusted Int%, Vit%, Mind%, HP%, Def% and Spo% drop table on special and rare items
  • Adjusted soft cap and maximum for various stats
  • Slightly adjusted / increased values for most passive skills
  • Added more teleporter rooms to large dungeons (e.g. Pumpkin Ruins)

UI

  • Added tooltips to various UI elements
  • UI adjustments
  • Notification UI is now hidden when talking to NPCs

Mechanic Changes

  • Items can now be sold to the merchant, too

New Features

  • Added a new type of dungeon rooms: "Friendly Rooms"
  • Friendly rooms provide some coins and don't spawn enemies

Pumpkin Prologue

  • Parina's quest step "sell item" can now also be completed by selling to the merchant NPC
  • Pumpkin Ruins now contain some "Friendly Rooms" to pseudo-decrease dungeon size (without changing the minimap shape)

Full Changelog

Here are some screenshots that show some of the newly added tooltips:

