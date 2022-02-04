Fog of War & AI

Share · View all patches · Build 8129668 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This latest version (1.08g5h2) introduces fog of war to the campaign where enemy ship groups are no no longer fully identified on the campaign map. Incomplete and or incorrect data is supplied based on the visibility conditions under which an enemy task force is spotted.

Also improved tactical AI with enemy ships now correctly turning broadside as well as making submarine and anti-submarine warfare behaviour more compelling.

Finally support for additional nations as well as additional sea mission parameters has been added.

Change log below:

Version 1.08g5h2

5 Feb 2022

Corrected "rubberbanding" of aircraft escorting ship groups

Directors no longer point at undetected targets when prosecuting a region/area in search for that target

AI escorts search along incoming torpedo bearing with lateral spacing 1500 - 2500m

AI escorts slowed to 10-15 knots to improve sonar detection when prosecuting player submarines

Impoved AI retreat direction from undetected player submarines

Version 1.08g5h1

Beta 29 Jan 2022

Corrected damageAmount typo in torpedo_type91.txt

unit/sea/ise/ise.txt modified TDS value to 0.6

Aircraft with Escort/Patrol Above correctly land at dusk

AI strike aircraft will not return to base after an engagement unless they have dropped payloads

Version 1.08g5

Beta 27 Jan 2022

GENERAL

Incomplete intel on surface groups added:

config.txt added new variable "vagueCampaignIntel":true to provide inaccurate data on enemy Sea Groups

default/language/english/dictionary/general.txt added "IntelSea=ships|Heading:|Speed:|Maybe:|(Convoy)"

information on enemy Sea Groups can now be incorrect

number of ships estimated, if transports > 3, the group will be labelled as a Convoy

classes of ships estimated and highest priority/largest 2 are listed as "Maybe" present

speed estimated and displayed as standard Sea Group speed, e.g. Medium (12-16kn)

[course not displayed as direction can be assessed by observing contact movement]

accuracy (number, speed and classification) based on visibility at the time spotted

submarines cannot be mis-classified

icon of Sea Group shown on map based on intel data rather than actual group composition

existing save games have intel data created for them if saved without using "vagueCampaignIntel"

once no longer spotted, intel data is cleared, if observed again intel data may be different based on observing conditions

contact icon for Sea vs Sea engagements is no longer displayed prior to entering combat (unless player is able to ignore the engagement, such as for a player submarine attack)

EXAMPLE:

Convoy (2CA, 2DD, 6MS) Sea State 6, Scattered at 15:00 reported as (4 tries):

10 ships (Convoy)

Medium (12-16kn)

Maybe: 1 CA, 1 CL

9 ships (Convoy)

Slow (8-12kn)

Maybe: 2 CA, 1 CL

10 ships (Convoy)

Medium (12-16kn)

Maybe: 2 CA, 5 MS

9 ships (Convoy)

Medium (12-16kn)

Maybe: 1 BC, 1 CA

Support for additional nations added:

Nations currently supported are:

usa, britain, australia, japan, germany, italy, france, sovietUnion, netherlands, canada, poland, finland, thailand

config.txt modified variables to support additional nations (nation values in order as specified above):

"dudRateBombByNation":[0.09,0.09,0.09,0.03,0.09,0.09,0.09,0.09,0.09,0.09,0.09,0.09,0.09]

"nationNightFightBonus":[0.0,0.0,0.0,0.25,0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0]

default/flags added references to new country flags and added new flagTexture pngs

default/interface/images/toolbar added new flagX.png files

default/interface/images/flag added new pngs for new nation flags

default/language/english/dictionary/general.txt added references to new countries

default/ammunition adjusted speed/range and damage of torpedo_mark13 and torpedo_type91

Sinking ships no longer continue to track targets with directors

Various corrections to ships:

unit/sea/fuso/fuso.txt modified TDS and magazine armor values

unit/sea/fuso/fuso_data.txt corrected 5" secondary gun types

unit/sea/nagato/nagato.txt modified TDS and magazine armor values

unit/sea/nagato/nagato_model.txt corrected secondary gun type to 14cm503rdYearType

unit/sea/ise/ise.txt modified magazine armor values

unit/sea/ise/ise_model.txt corrected secondary gun type to 14cm503rdYearType

unit/sea/kongo/kongo.txt modified armor values

AI submarines dive deep and run silent after firing torpedoes to evade escorts

default/language/english/dictionary/campaign_message.txt modified SpottedAir and SpottedSea entries to be non-specific as to enemy type nearby

Fixed a bug where surface ship AI could fail to find a target to fire torpedoes at

Fixed a bug where ship AI would not correctly turn/maintain broadside upon reaching optimal firing distance

Fixed a bug where a heavily flooded ship could sink during the briefing, prior to combat starting

CAMPAIGN

Campaign "sea_missions.txt" now support the following variables;

"requiresHostileLocations":["guadalcanal","florida"], a list of locations that must be occupied by the player for the mission to be generated

"requiresHostileAirfieldRank":2 All locations specified in "requiresHostileLocations" must also have an airfield at or above the rank specified

"patrolForHours":120 A "Patrol" mission type will stay in its patrol zone/s for this many hours, then automatically return to base

Note that timer begins at start of beginning of last leg to valid patrol zone

Upon reaching 0 hours, patrol immediately returns home and a new patrol is re-created at "spawnLocation" if "autoRenew":true

Existing save games have "patrolForHours" data applied to existing patrol missions if saved with previous game version

"airCoverPriority":1 Any value above 0 will launch fighter air cover from an airfield within 250 km during Air Op hours (checked every hour)

campaign/setup.txt files added new variable "repairHourPerIntegrity":[0.05,0.05]

damaged compartments now separated into those destroyed and those with lost integrity

destroyed compartments get days repair as per campaign setup.txt "repairPerComp":[1,1]

total lost integrity is summed, multiplied by "repairHourPerIntegrity":[0.05,0.05], then # additional days required calculated (rounding up)

default value 0.05 = 4.95 hr to repair a nearly destroyed compartment (at 1 integrity)

Aircraft with "Escort/Patrol Above" set now return to refuel then repeat the patrol route until cancelled or aircraft land at dusk

config.txt "alwaysIgnoreScouts":true now applied to locations spotting single aircraft

Auto Resolve for campaign encounters with Scouts vs Fighters