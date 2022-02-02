Netherspace II Updated to Version 1.04

- Changed the enemy defeat animations so that they almost always descend on the y axis as well as the z axis when their life points are fully depleted.
- The lifeforce stat now rewards twice the previous amount of maximum hull points and additionally repairs twice the amount of hull points per game level. I only cared to enhance it rarely, so I can safely assume that other players felt it is underpowered as well compared to most of the other stats. This will also increase the average survival rate on every single chosen game difficulty.
- The limited arms amplifier energy sources have been downgraded to avoid an extremely overpowered luck build in the late game making every non-boss level a cakewalk. Now, the more common drops grant +50% extra damage rather than 2x, the uncommon drops grants 2x damage rather than 3x and the rare drops grants 3x damage rather than 4x.
- The splitters and the positron charged wave emitter have switched place with each other and their damage has been altered to properly reflect their new place in terms of weapon accessibility.
- The acidic eradicator's damage has been slightly weakened but its total ammo has been increased as a result.
- All game weapons except for the first have now reduced ammo gains per point of anima/paradox reactor invested.
- The infused photon beams will from now on fire much further diagonally than before but their ammo total has been greatly reduced.
- A few bosses have been slightly tweaked in their movement speed/bolt speed/bolt frequency.
- An ultra-fast descending wave type has been altered to make the descend of the opposing party much more manageable in the late game levels.
Changed files in this update