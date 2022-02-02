Updated the propulsion settings for a couple of the player ships that fixes a problem that allowed those ships to go too fast in the lower throttle settings. Now all player ships should now have a more realistic range of speed control. This update shouldn't keep you from resuming previous saves but any saves from before the fix will still have the old propulsion model stored with the save. Also updated the view settings of the classic lake freighters to correct a problem with an obstructed view in camera 5.3. More updates coming soon. Happy sailing everybody!
Great Lakes Simulator update for 2 February 2022
Quick update to tweak throttle settings and to fix an obstructed view
Patchnotes via Steam Community
