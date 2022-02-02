- Added an autorun feature. Use = to autorun.
- Ceramic pots can now be used to collect and transport water.
- Added a trash bin in the inventory.
- Pine stumps now have sap.
- Increased spawnrate of clay deposits.
- Increased range of wolf spawning.
- Increased max stack size of some items.
- Changed starvation/dehydration to only damage player when food/water reaches 0.
- Reduced chicken damage.
- Reduced freezing effect in altitude zone between beach and mountain.
- Improved hit registration with the spears.
- Fixed bug where players couldn't get water from Boiling Rack unless it was currently boiling.
- Fixed bug where all stumps would save as birch stumps. (This will remove all your stumps. Sorry stump farmers.)
- Fixed a bug where crafting recipes with water would turn other item icons white.
Oldowan Playtest update for 2 February 2022
Oldowan Version 0.2.6 (Playtest) Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update