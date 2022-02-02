 Skip to content

Oldowan Playtest update for 2 February 2022

Oldowan Version 0.2.6 (Playtest) Released

  • Added an autorun feature. Use = to autorun.
  • Ceramic pots can now be used to collect and transport water.
  • Added a trash bin in the inventory.
  • Pine stumps now have sap.
  • Increased spawnrate of clay deposits.
  • Increased range of wolf spawning.
  • Increased max stack size of some items.
  • Changed starvation/dehydration to only damage player when food/water reaches 0.
  • Reduced chicken damage.
  • Reduced freezing effect in altitude zone between beach and mountain.
  • Improved hit registration with the spears.
  • Fixed bug where players couldn't get water from Boiling Rack unless it was currently boiling.
  • Fixed bug where all stumps would save as birch stumps. (This will remove all your stumps. Sorry stump farmers.)
  • Fixed a bug where crafting recipes with water would turn other item icons white.

