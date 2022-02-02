 Skip to content

Watcher Chronicles update for 2 February 2022

Update Notes Jan 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 8129216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to load a local character for co-op with some added features like the ability to change equipment. More co-op improvements will be coming soon.
  • Added a new armor set that can be purchased from the blacksmith after beating the final boss or in new game plus.

