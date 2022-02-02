- Added ability to load a local character for co-op with some added features like the ability to change equipment. More co-op improvements will be coming soon.
- Added a new armor set that can be purchased from the blacksmith after beating the final boss or in new game plus.
Watcher Chronicles update for 2 February 2022
Update Notes Jan 1st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Watcher Chronicles Content Depot 1264881
- Loading history…
Mac OSX Depot 1264882
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update