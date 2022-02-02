You wanted to use the new ammo types on release day? Pfft. (Fixed some of the new ammo not working with mags like it freakin' should.)
DeadPoly update for 2 February 2022
New Ammo Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
You wanted to use the new ammo types on release day? Pfft. (Fixed some of the new ammo not working with mags like it freakin' should.)
Changed files in this update