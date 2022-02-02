 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 2 February 2022

New Ammo Fix

Build 8128905

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You wanted to use the new ammo types on release day? Pfft. (Fixed some of the new ammo not working with mags like it freakin' should.)

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
