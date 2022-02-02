Bug fixed - Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

(Updated February 2, 2022)
Ver 1.1.3
- An issue where the game would crash when the player touched a movable block under certain circumstances has been fixed.
- An issue where bosses would get stuck off-screen has been fixed.
- An issue where Ace's special attack could cause the the game to get stuck has been fixed.
- An issue where a mission could be cleared incorrectly when the player skipped a cut scene under certain circumstances has been fixed.
- An issue where stage music would not play correctly has been fixed.
- An issue where certain attacks from bosses would deal 0 damage has been fixed.
- An issue causing unintended behavior when some boss attacks would destroy stage geometry has been fixed.
- An issue where ice blocks would disappear when off-screen has been fixed.
- Various errors in game text have been corrected.
- Other various improvements and small fixes have also been implemented.
Changed files in this update