Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 update for 2 February 2022

Bug fixed - Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated February 2, 2022)

Ver 1.1.3

  • An issue where the game would crash when the player touched a movable block under certain circumstances has been fixed.
  • An issue where bosses would get stuck off-screen has been fixed.
  • An issue where Ace's special attack could cause the the game to get stuck has been fixed.
  • An issue where a mission could be cleared incorrectly when the player skipped a cut scene under certain circumstances has been fixed.
  • An issue where stage music would not play correctly has been fixed.
  • An issue where certain attacks from bosses would deal 0 damage has been fixed.
  • An issue causing unintended behavior when some boss attacks would destroy stage geometry has been fixed.
  • An issue where ice blocks would disappear when off-screen has been fixed.
  • Various errors in game text have been corrected.
  • Other various improvements and small fixes have also been implemented.

Changed files in this update

