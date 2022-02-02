This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.791_Network_Defragmentation

There are a few new expert mode additions in here, making that even more difficult and interesting -- thanks to Badger for adding those! Also some nice DLC3 improvements.

On the networking front, I've made a number of improvements that should yield a better experience, lower bandwidth usage, reduced errors in some spots, and no more "traveling back in time" for some units under heavy load/fragmentation conditions.

Beyond that, a metric ton of bugfixes are in this build, some related to MP, others related to the game as a whole.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!