AI War 2 update for 2 February 2022

Beta 3.791 Network Defragmentation

Beta 3.791 Network Defragmentation

Last edited by Wendy

There are a few new expert mode additions in here, making that even more difficult and interesting -- thanks to Badger for adding those! Also some nice DLC3 improvements.

On the networking front, I've made a number of improvements that should yield a better experience, lower bandwidth usage, reduced errors in some spots, and no more "traveling back in time" for some units under heavy load/fragmentation conditions.

Beyond that, a metric ton of bugfixes are in this build, some related to MP, others related to the game as a whole.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

