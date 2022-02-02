 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 2 February 2022

Minor release

Build 8128456 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Breaking contact now uses deck draws rather than actions for timing.

  • HypoStims now also use deck draws rather than actions for timing.

  • These two effects will automatically clear with sleep, however.

  • Police-issue HypoStims are now slightly more effective than grey market ones.

  • The system now knows your current style when you get changed (if any).

  • Style requirements now used your currently worn style instead of checking all styles that you're wearing.

  • Refreshing your style on Manage your life now costs an action.

  • Physical mutants now have a couple of convenience options after getting changed.

  • Cold showers can now sober you up a little.

  • Messing with things no longer deactivates with high pain.

  • Tweak hired help card frequency.

  • Combat boots now have Style/Punk.

  • Fixed not being able to dump a burner on Got trouble in the slums.

  • Fixed basic treatment at the clinic not checking your base injury level.

  • Fixed some possible minor bugs when getting changed.

  • Fixed a bug with murder crew hunts in the Projects always failing.

  • Fixed sometimes getting a second socket added when equipping a spike.

  • Fixed your breather machine not being available at Eastside Stacks unless it's your home.

  • Fixed a max dose of co-codamol not reducing pain.

  • Fixed a small problem with the skill training on Your endurance system.

  • Fixed access codes sometimes being run more than once on game load.

  • A few more typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

