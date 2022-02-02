Minor release

-
Breaking contact now uses deck draws rather than actions for timing.
-
HypoStims now also use deck draws rather than actions for timing.
-
These two effects will automatically clear with sleep, however.
-
Police-issue HypoStims are now slightly more effective than grey market ones.
-
The system now knows your current style when you get changed (if any).
-
Style requirements now used your currently worn style instead of checking all styles that you're wearing.
-
Refreshing your style on Manage your life now costs an action.
-
Physical mutants now have a couple of convenience options after getting changed.
-
Cold showers can now sober you up a little.
-
Messing with things no longer deactivates with high pain.
-
Tweak hired help card frequency.
-
Combat boots now have Style/Punk.
-
Fixed not being able to dump a burner on Got trouble in the slums.
-
Fixed basic treatment at the clinic not checking your base injury level.
-
Fixed some possible minor bugs when getting changed.
-
Fixed a bug with murder crew hunts in the Projects always failing.
-
Fixed sometimes getting a second socket added when equipping a spike.
-
Fixed your breather machine not being available at Eastside Stacks unless it's your home.
-
Fixed a max dose of co-codamol not reducing pain.
-
Fixed a small problem with the skill training on Your endurance system.
-
Fixed access codes sometimes being run more than once on game load.
-
A few more typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
