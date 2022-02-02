A proper ending to campaign mode! v.1.2.8.5

Hello to all you RC superstars!

First up, welcome to all the new superstars who bought our game since the big launch out of EA last week. We hope you're enjoying the game!

Secondly, thank you to everyone for your amazing support of the game launch out of early access. Thank you to everyone who posted on social media, shared links to the game, made YouTube videos, wrote reviews.. you are amazing!

Thirdly..

So, I was watching a YouTube video by Daring Games. They completed the final level of the campaign mode in RC Rush annnnnd .. nothing happened. No fanfare, no celebration, no 'you're winner' or 'congratulation' it just showed the 1st place cup and ended. As I watched it, I was pretty disappointed that all your hard work completing the campaign mode wasn't celebrated... so today, I fixed it! Now, when you finish the final event in campaign you'll see a little celebration. Much more satisfying!

As well as nice ending to campaign, this new build brings with it some UI fixes and three new achievements. Full details below:

Added 'race champion' message to final campaign result screen

Fixed layer of vehicle unlocked popup (no longer behind the button)

Tidied up the track unlocked popup

Added three new achievements:

Licence to Drive (get your racing licence)

Levelled Out (reach level 50)

RC Racing Champion (complete the final campaign mode event Beat the Dev)

Fixed scaling of level unlocked popup

Here's a link to that awesome Daring Games video I was talking about:

YouTube

Have fun!