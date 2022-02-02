The Final Stand: Breakout Update 1.0.5

-Adjusted lighting on Sentinel

-Adjusted lighting on Waste

-Adjusted lighting on Hanger

-Rebaked lighting on all maps for higher quality shadows and lighting

-Added impact vfx to weapons missing them

-Removed ability to damage yourself with The Classic

-Fixed map colliders so bullets will pass through them

-Removed unintended player abilities

-Fixed explosion sound not playing correctly when buying barricades

-Increased performance on Sentinel

-Upgraded to Unity 2020 for increased performance and stability

-Added delay before infected spawn in-between rounds

-Adjusted spawn points that caused infected to spawn out of bounds on Sentinel

-Updated Infected model and textures

-Replaced Infected with root motion animations

-Changed Infected pathing to root motion for more fluid animations

-Changed Infected idle sounds

-Slowed down infected movement speed

-Added LODs to infected model to increase performance

-Reduced the size of power-up drops by %50

-Addressed issue that allowed powerup to activate multiple times

-Fixed issue that caused power up to not disappear after being used

-Trimmed wave start sound

-Fixed number of infected not scaling with round number

-Fixed round ending before all infected are killed

-Fixed infected not spawning when spawn cap wasn't reached

-Fixed issue that caused the game to skip a round

-Fixed graphical glitch on Hanger

-Addressed infected bodies falling through the floor on all maps

-Addressed issue that made the player unable to start another match after leaving via the quit button

-Disabled revives

-Fixed Ammo power-up not giving the correct ammo types

-Fixed attack sounds not playing correctly

-Fixed footsteps not playing correctly

-Added extra damage multipliers to all limbs of infected

-Fixed issue that caused active power-ups to not appear in ui