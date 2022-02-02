-Adjusted lighting on Sentinel
-Adjusted lighting on Waste
-Adjusted lighting on Hanger
-Rebaked lighting on all maps for higher quality shadows and lighting
-Added impact vfx to weapons missing them
-Removed ability to damage yourself with The Classic
-Fixed map colliders so bullets will pass through them
-Removed unintended player abilities
-Fixed explosion sound not playing correctly when buying barricades
-Increased performance on Sentinel
-Upgraded to Unity 2020 for increased performance and stability
-Added delay before infected spawn in-between rounds
-Adjusted spawn points that caused infected to spawn out of bounds on Sentinel
-Updated Infected model and textures
-Replaced Infected with root motion animations
-Changed Infected pathing to root motion for more fluid animations
-Changed Infected idle sounds
-Slowed down infected movement speed
-Added LODs to infected model to increase performance
-Reduced the size of power-up drops by %50
-Addressed issue that allowed powerup to activate multiple times
-Fixed issue that caused power up to not disappear after being used
-Trimmed wave start sound
-Fixed number of infected not scaling with round number
-Fixed round ending before all infected are killed
-Fixed infected not spawning when spawn cap wasn't reached
-Fixed issue that caused the game to skip a round
-Fixed graphical glitch on Hanger
-Addressed infected bodies falling through the floor on all maps
-Addressed issue that made the player unable to start another match after leaving via the quit button
-Disabled revives
-Fixed Ammo power-up not giving the correct ammo types
-Fixed attack sounds not playing correctly
-Fixed footsteps not playing correctly
-Added extra damage multipliers to all limbs of infected
-Fixed issue that caused active power-ups to not appear in ui
The Final Stand: Breakout update for 2 February 2022
The Final Stand: Breakout Update 1.0.5
