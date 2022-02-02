 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Solitaire Expeditions update for 2 February 2022

Steam achievements and Variant #109: Napoleon's Square

Share · View all patches · Build 8128353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam achievements are now live!

You should get credit for any in-game achievements that you had before this update. Due to technical limitations, Steam achievements will only 'pop' after you exit the game.

I wanted to add a win achievement for every variant, but unfortunately, games new to Steam are limited to 100 achievements until they reach Steam's confidence metric (read: number of copies sold). So if you would like to see more than 100 achievements in Solitaire Expeditions, get your family and friends to buy copies :).

Variant #109: Napoleon's Square

Today's new variant is from the Forty Thieves family. This one has a difficulty rating of Very Easy:

Bug fixes

There are also some fixes and improvements in this build:

  • Fixed rare bug where campaign will never end
  • Dawson: Dawson: Increased spacing of cards so you can see suits on cards that are under other cards
  • Added indicator for when foundation stacks are complete
  • Fixed bug where full screen mode would sometimes show Windows taskbar at the bottom
  • Gear icon in menu toolbar now the same size as the other icons

Changed files in this update

Solitaire Expeditions Depot Depot 1709182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.