Steam achievements and Variant #109: Napoleon's Square

Steam achievements are now live!
You should get credit for any in-game achievements that you had before this update. Due to technical limitations, Steam achievements will only 'pop' after you exit the game.
I wanted to add a win achievement for every variant, but unfortunately, games new to Steam are limited to 100 achievements until they reach Steam's confidence metric (read: number of copies sold). So if you would like to see more than 100 achievements in Solitaire Expeditions, get your family and friends to buy copies :).
Variant #109: Napoleon's Square
Today's new variant is from the Forty Thieves family. This one has a difficulty rating of Very Easy:
Bug fixes
There are also some fixes and improvements in this build:
- Fixed rare bug where campaign will never end
- Dawson: Dawson: Increased spacing of cards so you can see suits on cards that are under other cards
- Added indicator for when foundation stacks are complete
- Fixed bug where full screen mode would sometimes show Windows taskbar at the bottom
- Gear icon in menu toolbar now the same size as the other icons
Changed files in this update