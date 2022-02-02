Steam achievements and Variant #109: Napoleon's Square

Steam achievements are now live!

You should get credit for any in-game achievements that you had before this update. Due to technical limitations, Steam achievements will only 'pop' after you exit the game.

I wanted to add a win achievement for every variant, but unfortunately, games new to Steam are limited to 100 achievements until they reach Steam's confidence metric (read: number of copies sold). So if you would like to see more than 100 achievements in Solitaire Expeditions, get your family and friends to buy copies :).

Variant #109: Napoleon's Square

Today's new variant is from the Forty Thieves family. This one has a difficulty rating of Very Easy:

Bug fixes

There are also some fixes and improvements in this build: