Major Upgrade to Open XR and the new Unity Game Engine!

Glider Sim has now been ported to the latest version of the Unity Game Engine! What does this mean? This means new features such as better VR, better lighting, and better performance overall.

One of the key new features in Unity 2020 is Open XR. Open XR is the new standard protocol for all VR / AR headsets on the market. Basically as a developer it makes things much easier, as all we have to do is release 1 build for all headsets on the market. We don’t have to use separate SDK’s for the HTC Vive, Oculus, or the Valve Index. It also should make VR smoother and faster and help with the process of porting to the Standalone Quest. This latest version should work seamlessly with any PC connected Oculus Headset and HTC Vive headsets. I don’t have access to test on the Valve Index but the input should work with any headset that is compatible with OpenXR. Other updates include improved lighting, darker shadows, baked shadows for trees including trees in the distance and new water shader for the river.

All Changes:

-Update to Unity 2020 Game Engine

-Update VR to use Open XR.

-Remap all VR Controllers to the new Unity input system.

-Remap and Fix HTC Vive Controller input.

-Make lighting brighter and shadows darker.

-Fix bug where clouds and thermals would get repositioned in the wrong place when traveling long distances.

-Bake tree shadows into terrain textures.

-Add some post processing lighting when playing in desktop mode.

-New river shader.