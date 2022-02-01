I've been working hard behind the scenes to improve enemy behavior, player control feel, and general code fixes to make the game run more smoothly. Thanks a million to anyone whos played, reviewed, given feedback, it means a lot (and helps me improve the game). I'm hopeful I'll be able to release more level updates and addons every few weeks, depending on how my real life job goes. Fingers crossed.

Cool Changes:

Added Some New Levels - Dank Barns, Office, and the return of a smaller Lab level (now Lab 002). I'll be adding a few new settings in the next update, including a new Endless Mode level. Endless Mode in general needs some rehauling, it should be playable for now, but I'll be committing an update specifically to making it a better experience.



Attack & Range Visuals - This should help with combat, a lot of players were having trouble with missed attacks. Seeing the range of your selected weapon should help with this, as well there is a cooldown visual on the bottom left to help with timing attacks.



Improved Mouse Response - Took a little tweaking but the mouse should feel much better to use. Big thanks to jlkennedy for the code assistance.

Improved Enemy AI - This could be a few paragraphs long, so I'll summarize. Every enemy has an intelligence rating, and they'll seek out the player based on how intelligent they are (assuming you're not in their line of sight). As the level progresses they will narrow their field of focus, so you shouldn't have many boring end-game moments, but as always please let me know! I wanted to make sure the Enemy AI didn't just run directly at the player at all times, giving them the ability to try different paths makes for a more unpredictable (and fun?) game.

Added Enemies - Two new enemies released this update are the Peeper and the Drone. Drones are headless zombies, on their own they will never be able to directly target the player (though they'll still chomp you if you get too close).

Peepers are able to alert not just Drones but any enemy type of your exact location. All that improved AI stuff gets overridden, and the horde comes directly to you.



Coop Fixed / Updated - Local and Steam Remote Coop should be working fine. In the shop menus, Player 2 can select their upgrades without needing Player 1 to navigate for them. During any level, just press Start on the Player 2 controller and you should be good to go. Let me know if you run into any problems.

Feel free to join the Puke&Guts Discord server to share feedback / ideas / memes, or follow on Twitter for updates. Hopefully I can keep the content coming. Thanks again for the support!

Discord:



Twitter: https://twitter.com/GutsPuke