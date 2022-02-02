Alien Dawn | Update #8

Hi Everyone,
As some of you may have seen, we released our first actual trailer just a little over a week ago and we've been really happy with the response to it.
Since then, we've shifted our primary focus to development on the game and today have a new patch with several improvements to help with VR gameplay, like an indicator to show where you were aiming if you missed teleport grabbing an item.
There are also a handful of tweaks to the game as well. The game was in need of more mags and ammo spawns, so we added a feature to the weapons where they now have a chance of spawning with a mag already attached and with a random amount of ammo.
In addition to that, we're still taking in all the suggestions everyone has had and starting to put a plan into place on how to continue to improve the base game, as well as add new content.
Finally, we're trying to stream the game several times a week, so if you would like to watch or join the game with us, we would love that!
Xtian & Jes
https://www.twitch.tv/VoyagerVR
Patch Notes
2/1/22 (Early Access) v1.08
-
Added visual cue to Teleport Grab IF missed at missed location
-
Weapons now have chance of spawning with a Mag and random amount of Ammo
-
Infected Wolves now spawn Flying Enemy Parasite
-
Backpack now attaches correctly from teleport grip
-
Added Ladder to Radio Tower for alternative access point to Radio
-
Increased area in which Radio Tower can spawn
-
Increased VOIP audio quality
-
Voyager A.I. Camera can now be manually controlled, and server owner can talk to players in game
-
Tweaked Zombies raising from dead animation from Alien
-
Fixed Weapon reload on Vest IF Client
