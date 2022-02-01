0.80 Soundtrack Release!

Soundtrack Complete!

All current levels in Maximum Action now have their own unique music thanks to the excellent work of Daniel J. Stimac!

I want to thank Danny for all his hard work and urge you all to go support him! It's been a dream working with him and his music has brought Maximum Action to a whole other level.

From Danny : "I wanted to share with you all my latest video game soundtrack, and dedicate this album to my parents:

Sharon Stimac (November 17, 1943 - August 12, 2020)

Ray Stimac (August 14, 1943 - January 27, 2022)"

You can buy it on iTunes or check it out on Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/maximum-action-original-video-game-soundtrack/1607462308

Arctic Agony

"Arctic Agony (feat. Çağdaş Oruç on Tenor Saxophone & Jordan Smallwood on Drums)"

Arctic Agony is an absolute chiller track that fans of Goldeneye will love!

YouTube

Jungle Judgement

"Jungle Judgement (feat. Çağdaş Oruç)"

Jungle Judgement is a groovy track in homage to classics like Commando and Predator. With lots of smooth 80's saxophone!

YouTube

Icy Justice

"Icy Justice (feat. Çağdaş Oruç)"

Icy Justice is another track for colder climates, coming soon for an Arctic Endless level!

YouTube

Over Easy

"Over Easy (feat. Çağdaş Oruç)"

Over Easy, one of my personal favorites, is an excellent homage to Hard Boiled and the work of Michael Gibbs. With a unique Maximum Action flair! Playing the hospital level (Boiled Action) will feel more immersive than ever before!

YouTube

Endless

"Maximum Action Endless (feat. Çağdaş Oruç & Jordan Smallwood)"

Endless Levels now have their own theme, a great medley of all the tracks in the game with the awesome Mega Mean bass line to drive it all! Check it out in the updated Lobby Endless level!

YouTube

Lobby Endless has been improved and redone with complete destruction and a more accurate and detailed environment.



Destructible pillars, walls, and guns, lots of guns! I tried to keep a layout similar to the original endless level but also more accurate to the scene this level is based on.

*"Holy Sht!"**



I worked hard to make as much of the level destructible as possible! I hope you all enjoy.

Editor Improvements

Trigger System

You can now use trigger objects in the Editor to hide, reveal and destroy objects.



New Objects added

More objects from the main levels of Maximum Action have been added! Primarily lights and physics props so you can bring more mayhem to your custom levels!



Other trigger objects, out of bounds trigger, navigation obstacle

Further, other gameplay tools have been added, such as an Out Of Bounds trigger, and AI navigation obstacle. This way you can put limits on where the player and enemies can go!



New levels will also be coming soon! So excited for this new year and all the new content I have planned! Thanks so much for all of your support and hope you all had a happy new year!

-George Mandell

