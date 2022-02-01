 Skip to content

Odd Realm update for 1 February 2022

0.10.0.16 BETA - Fixes And Tuning

0.10.0.16 BETA - Fixes And Tuning

Hello!

This is a smaller update to fix up some issues that were reported over the weekend.

-Fixed a bug that would cause loading a game to get hung up on, 'Generating World.'

-Fixed a bug where entities weren't starting jobs.

-Ancients now start with Arcane Dust.

-Fixed a bug where Void Crystals required the conjuring skill to build.

-Entities will now eat/drink at 50% (if they can). Additionally, entities will not take damage if they are on their way to eat/drink and are starving/dehydrating.

-Fixed a bug where the wood gate wouldn't open/close.

-Fixed a bug where removing a blueprint would leave ambient shadows on textures.

-Cutting grass should drop at least 1 plant fiber now.

-Holding alt will now place a new room instead of holding control. This is to avoid conflicts with the border select only hotkey.

-Added min/max temp and min skylight to plant tooltips.

-Fixed a bug where plants could grow underground. Mushrooms can still grow underground as they don't need light.

-Fixed a bug where saplings couldn't grow in cold weather.

-Fixed a bug where search lists would lose the search filter if the mouse left the window.

-Fixed a bug where the last toolbar selection wasn't re-selected when the toolbar re-opens if the toolbar was closed with the ESC key.

-Roofs and floors are now easier to build.

-Fixed a bug where a job wouldn't start if its prerequisite job wasn't the same priority.

-Fixed a bug where uniform items weren't being equipped.

-Fixed a bug where trees weren't spawning after the sapling matures.

Thanks,

Waylon

