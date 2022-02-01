v2.0.0.2 Patch

Hello Everyone,

Another bug-fix update for GearCity. With the release hype dying down some, the next bug fix will be in a couple of weeks unless someone comes across a major issue.

-Media: Normalize tutorial audio speaking, sound fx, and music.

-Bugfix: Changing sound effects vol from off to on doesn't change tutorial audio volume.

-Bugfix: Fixed auto-production not producing enough components for contracts when multiple contracts use the same engine for different types of contracts.

-Bugfix: Apply to all not working when merge trims is enabled.

-Bugfix: Merge Trim not showing all models on the world map.

-Bugfix: Non-English language causes a innocent sqlite error on player creation table.

-Bugfix: Fixed possible issues in the reviews system that could cause no reviews for a design. This issue is probably impossible to duplicate playing the game.

-Gameplay: Reduced wage demand/strikes during economic downturns.

-GUI: Fixed some GUI scaling issues. (Some more work needs to be done here.)

-GUI: Added commas to Breached Contract memos.

-Bugfix: Fixed possible exploit that allows for loans to be taken twice in a month by reloading a save game.

-Bugfix: Fixed inversed engine manufacturer requirement stars and stuck chassis manufacturer requirement stars in the Licensing window.

-Bugfix: Fixed issue with custom district factory upgrades that could result in a free, small upgrade to your factory.

-Bugfix: Fixed issue in the standalone car designer that duplicated accessory buttons.

-Bugfix: Monthly report page will now scroll back to the top after you end a turn in 64-bit builds.

-Bugfix: Fixed HiDPI Auto-Scaling issues on Apple.

-Translations: Updated to latest translation files and fixed some translated tutorial audio.