- Made planet bounces for bouncy bullets more consistent
- Added curse and item choice hints to the integrated tutorial
- Made split bullets split based on bullet rotation
- Fixed bowling ball's hitbox being too small
- Gave autofire its own keybind
- Added a new keybinds page to settings
- Added a bunch of regular items to the shop item pool
- Fixed continue button still continuing when you step off of it
- Rebalanced minigun item to have less firerate
- Fixed burst laser not applying properly to sawed off
Paper Planet update for 1 February 2022
Demo Patch 11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update