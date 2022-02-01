 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 1 February 2022

Demo Patch 11

Share · View all patches · Build 8127909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made planet bounces for bouncy bullets more consistent
  • Added curse and item choice hints to the integrated tutorial
  • Made split bullets split based on bullet rotation
  • Fixed bowling ball's hitbox being too small
  • Gave autofire its own keybind
  • Added a new keybinds page to settings
  • Added a bunch of regular items to the shop item pool
  • Fixed continue button still continuing when you step off of it
  • Rebalanced minigun item to have less firerate
  • Fixed burst laser not applying properly to sawed off

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
