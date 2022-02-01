New Year patch

Smelting process:

Several processes have been added between this short interval patch. Now collect scrap metal from the abandoned town and have better facilities and equipment!

By following the steps from Scrap metal -> Metal chunk -> Iron bar, you can now craft the tools and weapons that you previously had to obtain yourself. We may expand these steps in the future.

New tool levels, Metalworking and Anvil, have been added.

Added Charcoal pile, Scrap Furnace, Iron Furnace, Anvil, Metalworking Tool, and Forge Hammer.

With this update, there were changes to existing items and recipes. As these are not confirmed elements, the required materials may be changed in the future.

Check out this preview video if you want to know how the refining process works in Nearly Dead.

※We thank the Snipercup who inspired us with his mods.

New Area - Construction Site

Its existence has been around for a long time, but it took quite a while before it appeared. With a low probability of replacing existing buildings, this is a good place for you to get building materials.

Added Interval Action concept:

In ND, to obtain something new using an item or material, there has been only a way that you can only get by working directly.

By introducing the concept of Interval action, we introduced a system that puts an object's charge or item and exchanges it for a new charge or item at regular intervals. This mechanism made you need to build that specific facility to get an item - for example, a Scrap furnace.

You can specify those elements directly on the object.